Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $43,072,000.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.10.

FIVE stock opened at $197.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

