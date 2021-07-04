Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 26,920 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,920 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 121.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 81,930 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 151,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,595 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 201,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 195,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 72,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,200,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.