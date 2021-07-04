Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $658,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $631.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $627.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

