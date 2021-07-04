DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of DoorDash worth $35,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,426,893,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,141,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,354,930 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DASH opened at $182.91 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

