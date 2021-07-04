Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 169.0 days.

DWMNF stock remained flat at $$39.90 during midday trading on Friday. Dowa has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $43.10.

Get Dowa alerts:

DWMNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.