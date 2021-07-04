Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,329,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after purchasing an additional 218,804 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $23,194,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities by 43.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 391,933 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $11,572,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $11,275,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.99. 47,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,453. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $16.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

