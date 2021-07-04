DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $10.65 on Friday. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $920.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.