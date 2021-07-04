Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ZTO opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

