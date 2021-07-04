Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $457,000 Investment in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONEM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $337,608.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $46,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,567.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,043. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.