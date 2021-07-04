Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $33,871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $28,420,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $17,980,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $15,000,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

