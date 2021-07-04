Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,581 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

ARVN opened at $79.88 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.72.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

