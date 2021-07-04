Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $475,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,691,145. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $250.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $250.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.