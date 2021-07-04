Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.