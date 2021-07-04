easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.86. 6,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,042. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

