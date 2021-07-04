easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.86. 6,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,042. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

