Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

EPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

