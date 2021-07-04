Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Electro-Sensors by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Electro-Sensors stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $5.25. 473,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65. Electro-Sensors has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

