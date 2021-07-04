Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.07.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $233.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.98. The company has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.