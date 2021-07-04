Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $48,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $233.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.07.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

