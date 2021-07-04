Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 1,110 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

