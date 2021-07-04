Elrond Hits 1-Day Volume of $56.88 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $56.88 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $92.86 or 0.00261885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00034865 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00037554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012957 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.73 or 0.03011106 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,000,939 coins and its circulating supply is 17,725,002 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

