Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Shares Up 0.2%

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.08. 402 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Real Estate Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Real Estate Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.