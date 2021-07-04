Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.18 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and $89,232.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00135184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00167999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,476.57 or 1.00116641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

