ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

E has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ENI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE E opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ENI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ENI will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.