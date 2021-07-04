Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,521 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.