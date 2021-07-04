Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post sales of $2.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $3.51 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $46.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $50.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

EOSE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. 114,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.