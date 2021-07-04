EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Down 21.9% in June

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 322,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,741. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.