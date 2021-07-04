EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EPR. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NYSE:EPR opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,405,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3,980.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 412,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,402,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

