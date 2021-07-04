Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $157,390,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CGI by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 620,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CGI by 1,110.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 228,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,101. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.10.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. CGI’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

