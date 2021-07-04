Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,613 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Target by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,793,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Target by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.58. 2,179,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,404. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $246.98. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

