Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.85 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $47.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,574.38. 1,058,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,428.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,576.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,866 shares of company stock worth $169,852,563 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

