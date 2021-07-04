EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 80,007 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $3,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EQT by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 218,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.