EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

EQT opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

