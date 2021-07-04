Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

