Ethereum Push Notification Service Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00003780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00141148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,508.57 or 1.00112924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

