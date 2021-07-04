Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in June

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.0 days.

EUZOF opened at $86.90 on Friday. Eurazeo has a one year low of $86.90 and a one year high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

Eurazeo Company Profile

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.