Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $271.59

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.59 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.54). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.54), with a volume of 1,020 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECEL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 271.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £302.32 million and a P/E ratio of -135.50.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.