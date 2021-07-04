EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) vs. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Head to Head Survey

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EVmo and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Automatic Data Processing 3 7 6 0 2.19

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $179.93, suggesting a potential downside of 10.69%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than EVmo.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -75.41% -388.33% -78.68% Automatic Data Processing 16.88% 44.23% 5.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVmo and Automatic Data Processing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million 9.86 -$3.50 million N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 5.88 $2.47 billion $5.92 34.03

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Volatility & Risk

EVmo has a beta of 4.35, indicating that its stock price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats EVmo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

