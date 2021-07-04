Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eyenovia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $129.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.17.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,967.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 39,092 shares of company stock worth $192,658 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

