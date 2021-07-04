Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.70.

EYEN opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.17. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,967.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 39,092 shares of company stock worth $192,658 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

