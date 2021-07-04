F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.07.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $249,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,434,909.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $187.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.50. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

