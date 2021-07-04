FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $306.29.

NYSE FDS opened at $338.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

