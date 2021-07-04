Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in June

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRFHF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

FRFHF traded down $3.82 on Friday, reaching $435.75. 11,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,036. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.68. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $259.00 and a 52-week high of $480.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

