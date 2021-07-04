Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 42.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,667 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CODA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CODA opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.59. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CODA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $492,157.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,263,104 shares in the company, valued at $20,481,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $71,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,981 shares of company stock valued at $716,273 over the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

