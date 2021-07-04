Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 78.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.34.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

