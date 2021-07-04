Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $67.40 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,411 shares of company stock worth $1,604,720. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

