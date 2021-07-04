Federated Hermes Inc. Has $707,000 Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 93.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,556 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $170.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.