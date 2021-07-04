Federated Hermes Inc. Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 141.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 258,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,723,000 after purchasing an additional 43,224 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $148.13 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.04.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $7,043,508 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

