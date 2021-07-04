Federated Hermes Inc. Has $809,000 Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.30. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

