Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $51.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

