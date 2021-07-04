Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,887,000 after buying an additional 1,193,086 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,689,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after buying an additional 851,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,940,000 after buying an additional 186,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 5,028.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 942,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after buying an additional 923,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

PNM stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

